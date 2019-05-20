Lake Erie Algae Early Warning System Earns Recognition for Cleveland Water Alliance

By 3 minutes ago
  • photo of algae
    NOAA

A Cleveland group has been awarded a grant for its work on a toxic algae early detection system for Lake Erie.

The Cleveland Water Alliance is being recognized by the Great Lakes Protection Fund for using technology to make Lake Erie healthier.  Alliance Director Bryan Stubbs said they plan to unveil a prototype of an algae early warning system next month, which could feed data to water treatment plants and, possibly in the future, the public.

“Maybe somebody going out sailing.  Maybe somebody going out fishing.  Maybe someone who wants to go out to a beach.  All that information will be available in ways we hadn’t thought through before," Stubbs said.

“A water treatment operator gets a text on their smartphone that says, ‘hey, this harmful algal bloom is heading your way.  We think it’s going to be to your plant in a day-and-a-half.  So, prepare for your treatment solutions.’  That’s a whole new world.  We’re actually deploying a prototype of this next month here in Ohio.”

Also next month, Stubbs said the alliance will host the Erie Hack 2.0 competition in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Cuyahoga River fire.  Teams will pitch ideas for tech-driven ways to improve Lake Erie water quality.  Details are available here.

Cleveland Water Alliance
Great Lakes Protection Fund
Erie Hack
Algal Blooms

Related Content

Cleveland Water Alliance Asks Congress For Funding Help With Algae Bloom

By Tyler Thompson & Tia Myers-Rocker Aug 30, 2018
View of Lake Erie
Jeff St. Clair / WKSU

Local officials are hoping Congress will help provide funding to clean up algae bloom in Lake Erie. Cleveland Water Alliance Director Bryan Stubbs testified before a committee Tuesday, asking for additional funding to resolve the issue of algal bloom.  The rapid increase of harmful algal bloom is sweeping across the United States, including Ohio.Stubbs and others told a U.S.

Erie Hack Competition to Compile Ideas for Fixing Lake Erie Problems

By Mitch Felan Feb 24, 2017
photo of Erie Hack logo
CLEVELAND WATER ALLIANCE / ERIE HACK

Kent State University is teaming up with the Cleveland Water Alliance to inspire solutions to Lake Erie’s biggest problems.

The university helped launch Erie Hack today, a competition which will feature teams of coders, developers, engineers and water experts who will participate in a series of hack-a-thons.