Laid Off Lordstown Workers Hope for Best from UAW Strike

Some of the workers laid off when General Motors idled its plant in Lordstown in March joined United Auto Workers on strike against GM. The automaker has offered a number of Lordstown workers transfers to other facilities.

Other workers have been waiting for the possibility of new life for the Lordstown facility. Bill Adams is vice president of UAW Local 1112 which represents workers at Lordstown.

UAW Local 1112 Vice President Bill Adams on the strike.

“I’d like to see a product here but I mean that’s not the only fight we have, because this is nationwide and its not just what affects us, it affects all of the members of UAWs.”

Adams says that the UAW has stuck with GM through some tough times, and he feels the company owes it to the workers to do the same.