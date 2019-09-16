Laid Off Lordstown Workers Hope for Best from UAW Strike

    The GM plant in Lordstown ceased production of the Chevy Cruze in March. They're hoping national negotiations bring new production opportunities.
Some of the workers laid off when General Motors idled its plant in Lordstown in March joined United Auto Workers on strike against GM. The automaker has offered a number of Lordstown workers transfers to other facilities.  

Other workers have been waiting for the possibility of new life for the Lordstown facility. Bill Adams is vice president of UAW Local 1112 which represents workers at Lordstown.

 

“I’d like to see a product here but I mean that’s not the only fight we have, because this is nationwide and its not just what affects us, it affects all of the members of UAWs.”

 

Adams says that the UAW has stuck with GM through some tough times, and he feels the company owes it to the workers to do the same.

 

Laid-Off GM Workers Face A Tough Choice: Stay Or Move

By Tracey Samuelson Aug 8, 2019

This spring, just before Easter, Lincoln Fegley’s family and friends gathered at his favorite BBQ restaurant for one last get-together before he started a new job in a new state.

What Would Lordstown Get in Workhorse?

By May 8, 2019
GM Lordstown plant
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

News about a possible buyer for the GM plant in Lordstown is generating a lot of interest in the Cincinnati company being mentioned as the purchaser. A Cincinnati business reporter tells us more about Workhorse

The Workhorse Group Incorporated grew out of electric vehicle maker AMP, which was founded in 2007. 

Autoworkers Union President at GM Lordstown Is Transferring to Plant in Indiana

By Sarah Taylor Jul 24, 2019
GM Lordstown plant
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The president of the United Auto Workers union at the General Motors Co. plant in Lordstown is among those transferring to a GM plant elsewhere.

A Youngstown TV station reported Dave Green will relocate to a plant in Bedford, Ind.

Green has been working with Mahoning Valley leaders to try to secure another product for the facility that GM shut down in March. 

But he told WKSU last week he would have to take a transfer if it was offered.