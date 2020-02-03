L Brands Board Responds to Allegations of Misogyny at Victoria's Secret

By Nicole Rasul 14 minutes ago
  • photo of model in fashion show
    Lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret is owned by Columbus-based L Brands.
    CATTIAS PHOTOS / CREATIVE COMMONS

The board of directors for central Ohio-based Victoria's Secret is reacting to a scathing investigation published by the New York Times.

Two weekend articles allege the retailer's parent company, L Brands, and its founder and CEO Les Wexner as well as former executive Ed Razek permitted a culture of misogyny at Victoria’s Secret.

The Times quotes three L Brands executives as saying Wexner appeared to fail to act on accusations that his late former financial advisor Jeffrey Epstein told aspiring models he worked for Victoria's Secret and later assaulted them.

The investigation also says some employees faced retaliation for reporting misbehavior.

On Monday, the company's independent board of directors responded to a request for comment, noting that they are “intensely focused on the corporate governance, workplace, and compliance practices that directly impact our 80,000 associates around the world.”

The directors assured a commitment to improvement and accountability.

Tags: 
Les Wexner
Jeffrey Epstein
L Brands
Victoria's Secret
Ed Razek

Related Content

Ohio State Received Millions In Donations From Jeffrey Epstein

By editor Jul 16, 2019

The Ohio State University announced Tuesday that it launched a review of millions of dollars worth of donations from billionaire Jeff Epstein and his associated organizations.