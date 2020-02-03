L Brands Board Responds to Allegations of Misogyny at Victoria's Secret

The board of directors for central Ohio-based Victoria's Secret is reacting to a scathing investigation published by the New York Times.

Two weekend articles allege the retailer's parent company, L Brands, and its founder and CEO Les Wexner as well as former executive Ed Razek permitted a culture of misogyny at Victoria’s Secret.

The Times quotes three L Brands executives as saying Wexner appeared to fail to act on accusations that his late former financial advisor Jeffrey Epstein told aspiring models he worked for Victoria's Secret and later assaulted them.

The investigation also says some employees faced retaliation for reporting misbehavior.

On Monday, the company's independent board of directors responded to a request for comment, noting that they are “intensely focused on the corporate governance, workplace, and compliance practices that directly impact our 80,000 associates around the world.”

The directors assured a commitment to improvement and accountability.