KSU Board of Trustees Approves Salary Increases for Faculty

    The university and the American Association of University Professors Kent chapter utilized a fact finder's assistance in coming to a contract agreement.
After more than a year of negotiations, a new contract is now in place for members of the Kent State faculty union.

The University Board of Trustees unanimously approved the contract at a meeting Wednesday. The faculty union had ratified it earlier in June.

University President-elect Todd Diacon, who takes over Monday, welcomed the decision.

“And we know that the source of our strength as an institution is the quality of our faculty. And for that reason, we’re especially thankful that we have our new contract.”

The new agreement grants the faculty union retroactive salary increases of 2% and across-the-board increases between 2% and 2.5% in the coming academic years.

Ninety-six percent of faculty approved the agreement.

