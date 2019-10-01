Kent State Professor Helps Create Costumes for Netflix's 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance'

By 50 minutes ago
  • Kerry Jo Bauer, interdisciplinary professor at Kent State University, poses for a portrait in the Performing Arts Center of the university. Kent, Ohio. Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019. Bauer worked as part of a team of costumers in the design department for the se
    Kerry Jo Bauer, professor at Kent State University, poses for a portrait in the Performing Arts Center of the university. Kent, Ohio. Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019. Bauer worked as part of a team of costumers in the design department for the series Dark Crystal.
    CARTER ADAMS / WKSU

Viewers who watch a recently released Netflix series will see the work of a local woman.

Kerry Jo Bauer helped create costumes for “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Bauer’s specialty is draping and she’s become known for “odd silhouettes.” After marrying an animal trainer, she began draping costumes for the Target dog and chimps in Super Bowl commercials.

From there, her name was passed to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the visual effects company for “The Dark Crystal.”

“It was a dream come true, it really was," Bauer says. "It put all of my love of arts – the sewing, the fabrication, the foam fabrication, the beading – you know, all of that, together in one shop."

Bauer says she feels lucky to have been involved in the project and calls it a “visual wonder.” She teaches in both the fashion and theater programs at Kent State.

The show is a prequel to the 1982 film, “The Dark Crystal.” All episodes are available for streaming on Netflix.

Tags: 
Dark Crystal
Netflix
Kent State
costume design
entertainment

Related Content

Netflix Series Includes the Story of a Prison Riot in Southern Ohio

By Dec 12, 2016
screenshot of Captive
LIGHTBOX PRODUCTIONS / NETFLIX

A Netflix series exploring hostage situations premiered this weekend with an episode telling the story of the deadly prison riot at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville in 1993.

“My partner said, ‘What are we going to do?’ I said, ‘Make your peace now, because we’re getting ready to die.’”

Into the Future: An Interview with Kent State President-elect, Todd Diacon

By Jun 17, 2019
Picture of Todd Diacon
Kent State University

Provost Todd Diacon was recently appointed by the Kent State Trustees to become the 13th President of Kent State Univeristy. He succeeds President Beverly J. Warren, who is stepping down after five years of service to the university.