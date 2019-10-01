Kent State Professor Helps Create Costumes for Netflix's 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance'

Viewers who watch a recently released Netflix series will see the work of a local woman.

Kerry Jo Bauer helped create costumes for “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Bauer’s specialty is draping and she’s become known for “odd silhouettes.” After marrying an animal trainer, she began draping costumes for the Target dog and chimps in Super Bowl commercials.

From there, her name was passed to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the visual effects company for “The Dark Crystal.”

Kerry Jo Bauer says the project was "a dream come true."

“It was a dream come true, it really was," Bauer says. "It put all of my love of arts – the sewing, the fabrication, the foam fabrication, the beading – you know, all of that, together in one shop."

Bauer says she feels lucky to have been involved in the project and calls it a “visual wonder.” She teaches in both the fashion and theater programs at Kent State.

The show is a prequel to the 1982 film, “The Dark Crystal.” All episodes are available for streaming on Netflix.