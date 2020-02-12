Kent State Offers I Promise Students Tuition-Free Education

  • A photo of I Promise students
    I Promise students react to news that Kent State will offer them free tuition.
    KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Kent State has announced that students in Akron’s I Promise program will be able to attend the university tuition-free. The university will also provide one year free room and board and plans to fundraise to try to cover additional years.

In an interview provided by the university, Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Melody Tankersley says Kent has hosted I Promise students for summer programs to help them prepare for college, and this extends that relationship.

“We want to make sure all students have equal access to higher ed. So this opportunity helps us break down some barriers,” Tankersley said. 

The LeBron James Family Foundation started the I Promise program to reach students most at risk. There are 193 high school juniors in the oldest I Promise class who will be ready for college in fall 2021.

The free tuition offer from Kent requires students be successfully admitted to the university, complete financial aid forms and perform community service each semester.  

I promise school
LeBron James Family Foundation

