Kent State Health Expert Warns Pets Could Transmit Coronavirus

A Kent State expert says pet owners need to be aware of how COVID-19 could potentially be transmitted.

Kent State Professor Tara Smith says the chances of a person transmitting a virus to pets are low.

Scientists believe coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, was first contracted by humans from bats in China. It's not yet been confirmed.

Although humans contracted the virus from animals, public health Professor Tara Smith says the probability humans are transmitting it to their pets is low.

Instead, Smith says concern should be if pets are acting as intermediaries carrying the virus.

“If you have somebody who is petting a dog, and that person is infected, maybe they don’t even realize it yet, but they’re petting the dog. They’re putting virus on that dog’s fur, and then everybody else in the household is also petting that dog. That dog could potentially serve as a way to transmit that virus between people.”

As a precaution, Smith suggests if you have COVID-19 and are in isolation to isolate yourself from your pets as well and to visit the CDC’s website for more information.