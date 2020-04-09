Kent State Epidemiologist Answers Questions About Coronavirus

Tara Smith is an Ohio native who returned to the Buckeye State, joining the Kent State faculty in August 2013. Smith earned a B.S. in Biology from Yale University and a Ph.D. from the University of Toledo. She completed post-doctoral work in molecular epidemiology at the University of Michigan and then began teaching in the department of epidemiology at the University of Iowa where she spent nine years. At Iowa she directed the College’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases. Smith has expertise in zoonotic diseases, such as the coronavirus, which transfer from animals to humans.