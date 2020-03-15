Kent State Employee Had Contact with COVID-19 Patient, Residence Halls Closing

Kent State University has confirmed an employee is being tested for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine.

In an email to the community Sunday, school officials said the employee performed maintenance work and was in close proximity to a person who tested positive for the disease.

The employee has been in three residence halls, Fletcher, Lake and Olson and the following other buildings on campus:

Center for the Visual Arts

Center for Undergraduate Excellence

Heer Hall

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

MACC Annex

Schwartz Center

Taylor Hall

Williams Hall

"Following guidance from the Ohio Department of Health, those who were in contact with this person in these buildings have been contacted and directed to self-isolate for 14 days. Those who were in these buildings and did not come into contact with this employee are at low risk and do not need to take additional precautions," the email said.

The University is closing all residence halls. Students have been ordered to leave by March 20 at 5 p.m. They will be eligible for a refund. For those who are unable to find a permanent residence outside of school, all questions should be directed to the Department of Residence Services at (330) 672-7000.

Kent State suspended in-person classes for the rest of the semester late last week.

There are 37 confirmed cases in Ohio and 361 people are being tested, according to the Ohio Department of Health's website. Cases have been confirmed in the following counties:

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 — coughing, a fever and shortness of breath — should call a doctor, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor's order is needed in order to be tested.

For all the latest information on COVID-19 in Ohio, click here.