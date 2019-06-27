Kent State Budget Adds Fee to Increase Mental Health Services

By 12 minutes ago
  • A photo of the Kent State brain sculpture
    Kent State Professor Emeritus of Art Brinsley Tyrrell created this brain sculpture located near Merrill Hall on the Kent campus.
    MICHAEL DERR / FLICKR, CREATIVE COMMONS

According to recent studies, depression continues to increase year-to-year in the college population. Kent State is working to expand counseling services for students.

The university wants to add a $20 fee next year to support increasing the number of mental health counselors on campus.

Senior Vice President Mark Palatajko said the goal is to create a ratio of about 1,300 students to each counselor. Currently, the university has one counselor for every 3,300 students.

He said over the last few years the university has been trying to ensure students have support services they need, such as suicide prevention programs, walk-in health centers and a 24-hour hotline.

“While Kent State currently offers these services, an opportunity exists to enhance these services even further in alignment with the university’s student-first strategic roadmap priority, our Kent State of Wellness Initiative.”

The proposal was passed unanimously by the university’s Board of Trustees, but is subject to state budget approval. 

Other changes to the budget include tuition increases of 2 percent for students who are not part of the Tuition Guarantee program and an increase of $185 or about 3.5 percent for incoming freshman.

Tags: 
Kent State Board of Trustees
Mental Health services
College students
Mental health

Related Content

KSU Board of Trustees Approves Salary Increases for Faculty

By Jun 26, 2019
a photo of the Kent campus
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

After more than a year of negotiations, a new contract is now in place for members of the Kent State faculty union.

The University Board of Trustees unanimously approved the contract at a meeting Wednesday. The faculty union had ratified it earlier in June.

University President-elect Todd Diacon, who takes over Monday, welcomed the decision.

“And we know that the source of our strength as an institution is the quality of our faculty. And for that reason, we’re especially thankful that we have our new contract.”

Kent State University Begins Search For Next President Amid Calls For More Transparent Process

By Dec 5, 2018
Kent State board of trustees meeting
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Kent State’s Board of Trustees has officially kicked off its search for the university’s next president.

The trustees’ final meeting of 2018 was also the first meeting since Kent State President Beverly Warren announced she will step down next July.  The board has selected a search firm – New York-based Russell Reynolds Associates -- and a chair for the committee, Trustee Shawn Riley.

Care Providers Discuss Breaking the Stigma of Mental Health and Addiction

By Sep 26, 2018
Walsh University symposium September 25, 2018
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Improving results in addiction and mental health treatment was the goal of an all-day gathering Tuesday at Walsh University in North Canton. 

The event title was called “Breaking the Stigma.”  A common theme of the presentations was that, along with better public understanding of what mental health and addiction issues really are, treatment is becoming more focused and more effective. 