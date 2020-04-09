Kent State Approves Lower Tuition for Out-of-State Graduate Students

    Kent State University President Todd Diacon hopes the rate change will boost the university's graduate enrollment and keep those students' talents in Ohio.
Kent State University’s Board of Trustees approved a special tuition rate for out-of-state graduate students who earn their bachelor's degrees in Ohio.

President Todd Diacon said the lower rate came in response to a challenge from Gov. Mike DeWine.

“And so he challenged us as institutions of higher education to do what we could do to keep those out-of- state students who graduate from Ohio institutions with their bachelor’s degrees," Diacon said, "to keep them in state for their graduate education because we know that then they’ll be more likely to stay in Ohio as permanent residents.”

This rate will not be available to nondegree students or those in Kent State’s College of Podiatric Medicine.

The tuition change goes into effect in July.

Kent State Offers I Promise Students Tuition-Free Education

Kent State has announced that students in Akron’s I Promise program will be able to attend the university tuition-free. The university will also provide one year free room and board and plans to fundraise to try to cover additional years.

In an interview provided by the university, Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Melody Tankersley says Kent has hosted I Promise students for summer programs to help them prepare for college, and this extends that relationship.

Walsh University Freezes Tuition for Incoming Freshmen

Walsh University is putting a four-year freeze on tuition for incoming freshmen starting this fall.

Rebecca Coneglio is Vice President of Enrollment Management at the private university. She said the freeze is part of Walsh’s Four-Year Graduation Guarantee.

“We’ve worked with all of our academic schools and divisions. If students really commit to us, we’re committing to them and we feel like we can get students to graduate in four years so then they can get out and join the workforce or go on to graduate school.”

Kent State Hikes Tuition for Out-of-State Students

Tuition at Kent State University is going up this fall for out-out-of-state undergraduates and all graduate students, but not for current in-state undergraduates. University trustees approved the changes at their quarterly meeting Wednesday. 

The majority of Kent State students this fall will be returning, in-state undergraduates. They will still pay $5,006 a semester -- same as last year. In-coming freshmen tuition was set in March and locked in for four years so they’re not affected. 