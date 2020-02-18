Kent State Announces Launch of Provost Search

As the University of Akron nears the end of its search for a new provost, Kent State University has announced the beginning of a search to fill the position.

Dr. Paul DiCorleto, vice president for research and sponsored programs, will lead the search committee that hopes to recommend a candidate by the end of the spring semester.

The search committee is reaching out to the Kent State community to provide feedback on issues and opportunities facing the university and the qualities Kent should seek in the next provost. They plan to launch a website to keep people informed of progress.

Community members are invited to attend one of the following open forums to offer input:

Open Session – Wednesday, Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m., Room 334, University Library

Faculty Session – Thursday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m.-noon, Room 334, University Library

Open Session – Thursday, Feb. 20, 3-4 p.m., Room 334, University Library

They may also complete an online survey to share thoughts on the opportunities, challenges, characteristics and qualifications for the next provost.

Washington, D.C. based executive search firm AGB has been secured to assist in the process.

AGB has previously assisted Kent State in searches for the directors of the Fashion School and the School of Music.