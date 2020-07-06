Kent Librarian Donates Award to Roosevelt High Reading Programs

A local school librarian who’s won a national award for her work, will use the money to buy more books for the programs she started at Kent Roosevelt High School.

Media Specialist Jennifer Flaherty plans to split the $10,000 prize between Read Woke and Rough Riders Read.

The Read Woke program, similar to one started by a librarian in Georgia, allows student voices to be heard in reading and discussion. Rough Riders Read is a summer reading program for students.

She says the money will provide books that’s a good fit for her students.

Flaherty on the benefit the teaching award has on the school's reading programs.

“It’s providing equitable access to books that my students can see themselves in, and learn about experiences different from their own. So, it’s important that I find the right books for the kids. Sometimes I have to get them from different places, and it’s not available through their grant, so some of the money would be going towards that so that we have those available" says Flaherty.

The award Flaherty won called the Sanford Teacher Award is given to one inspiring teacher in each state for giving students a voice, engaging and motivating them to succeed, building their confidence and creating inclusive environments.