Kent Grad Leads Local News Initiative That Will Launch in Youngstown

By 1 minute ago
  • a photo of Mandy Jenkins
    Mandy Jenkins leads The Compass Experiment, which its founders the McClatchy Co. and Google Inc. describe as a local news laboratory.

When The (Youngstown) Vindicator announced it would stop publishing next month, it came at a time when Google Inc. and the McClatchy Co. were preparing to launch an experimental project in the local news space. 

They’re bringing that local news laboratory to Youngstown. 

Ohio native and Kent State University journalism graduate Mandy Jenkins leads The Compass Experiment. The goal is to develop a sustainable model of local journalism by piloting digital publications for three years in three cities. Youngstown will be the first, and Jenkins hopes to draw from the experience of Vindicator staff who will be losing their jobs. 

"I certainly hope they apply," she said. "You want to be able to bring in reporters and editors who are familiar in the community, who have contacts on the beat and are really deeply embedded and invested in Youngstown and the Mahoning County area."

Jenkins wants to respect the legacy of the 150 year old newspaper, which will cease publication in August. She anticipates launching the yet-to-be-named digital publication in mid-September. 

The job openings that have been posted so far include reporter, editor, content manager, and business executive. The business role is important because Jenkins said the money Google is providing is seed money, and the idea is to make the operation sustainable on its own. 

Tags: 
Youngstown Vindicator
Mahoning County
Mandy Jenkins
Kent State
Google
McClatchy
The Compass Experiment

Related Content

Top Youngstown Business Leader Holds Out Hope For Print Journalism After the Close of the Vindy

By Jun 29, 2019
screen capture of vindy.com with news the Vindicator will cease production
VINDY.COM

The announcement that the 150-year-old Youngstown Vindicator will cease publication at the end of August came as a shock to at least one top Mahoning Valley business leader. But he says there are still possibilities for saving print journalism in the city.

Akron Beacon Journal Among GateHouse Media Newspapers to See Staff Cuts

By David C. Barnett & Sarah Taylor May 26, 2019
photo of Akron Beacon Journal
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Two managers were laid off at the Akron Beacon Journal Friday, bringing the total of newsroom cuts to nine over the past two days. It's the latest blow to a print industry battling digital competition.

The Beacon Journal is one of 156 daily newspapers and more than 300 weeklies owned by New York-based GateHouse Media.

Michael Keaton Says Good Journalism Matters to Democracy

By May 14, 2018
photo of Michael Keaton
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Kent State University awarded thousands of degrees over the weekend, including a Doctor of Humane Letters to actor Michael Keaton.

About three-dozen Kent State digital media and film production students got the chance to meet Keaton before Saturday’s commencement ceremony, asking him about his career and his time at Kent State in the early 1970s.

Keaton studied speech and journalism at Kent State before leaving to pursue a career in acting.  He says he considers journalism “extraordinarily” important.