Joe Biden Kicks Off Virtual Tour of Ohio

Former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off a statewide virtual tour of Ohio Tuesday with a roundtable discussion in Kent. The goal is to promote Biden’s “Made in America” plan and presidential campaign promise: a commitment to fight for American workers and to create more than five million new jobs in areas such as manufacturing. Kent City Councilwoman Gwen Rosenberg, who’s a local businesswoman, participated in the discussion. She believes Biden’s plan will help her small business, Popped!, become a larger manufacturer.

"Joe Biden’s plan gives me some optimism, some belief that I won’t be considered too small to help, that resources could be available for me, even just that in a leadership that supports that gives me optimism to keep working, to keep striving to grow our business.”

Biden’s virtual tour will continue the rest of the week, with stops in Chillicothe, Lima and Cleveland. President Donald Trump is also spending time in Ohio this week. He plans on touring a Whirlpool factory in Clyde on Thursday.