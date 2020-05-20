JCPenney to Reopen Chapel Hill Mall Store for One Last Run

JCPenney had intended to permanently close its store at Chapel Hill Mall in early April. The coronavirus pandemic changed that plan. With the governor's stay at home order, the store was shut down in March. Now a spokewoman says the store will reopen for five more weeks before it closes permanently.

Communications manager Kristen Bennett tells WKSU the store will welcome customers beginning next Wednesday, May 27. Bennett says the closing sale that was underway when the store shut down will resume June 4. "The new closure date to the public will be July 17," Bennett wrote in an email.

JCPenney is the last anchor store at the declining Chapel Hill Mall property. The mall, owned by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group, has been losing customers and tenants.

The coronavirus pandemic has been another blow for retail as most of the country has shifted to online shopping due to stay-at-home orders. The Dallas-based JCPenney filed for bankruptcy protection last week.

In a news release, the company's Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau stated, "The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country. As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring JCPenney to make difficult decisions in running our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company."

JCPenney is among several retailers who've recently filed for bankruptcy. Others include Neiman Marcus and J.Crew.