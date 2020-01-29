Hyperloop, Other Opportunities Considered by NOACA in Long Range Transportation Plan

  Concept art for the Hyperloop
    NOACA is taking public comment on a study about a proposed hyperloop.
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is beginning work on a long-range plan to improve transportation and regional connectivity.

The plan aims to strengthen regional transportation across five counties: Cuyahoga, Lorain, Lake, Geauga and Medina. NOACA Executive Director Grace Gallucci said the agency is gathering input to determine what the priorities should be.

“From Amish buggy trails to hyperloop, our region has a lot of opportunity and needs to have a lot of discussion about what we need and what we want over the next 20 years,” Gallucci said.

Gallucci said one of the primary issues is existing infrastructure. The cost of repair and maintenance is currently at about $2 billion dollars. She said that’s competing with other things like research into electric cars and environmental sustainability.

One potential project is the “Hyperloop” that would connect Cleveland with Chicago and Pittsburgh.  Gallucci said the agency is collecting public comment on a hyperloop feasibility study.

“Will it happen? We’re not sure yet. I think we’re still looking at all the different components that need to make it happen. However, thus far, it shows that we should continue to study it and continue to look at making it reality,” Gallucci said.

Other possible transportation priorities include autonomous and electric vehicles, climate change and environmental justice. The plan will look ahead to 2045.

NOACA
Cleveland
Pittsburgh
Chicago
hyperloop

