Hydrogen Powered Car Company Coming to Mahoning Valley

A Warren native is bringing an innovative car company he developed in California back to the Mahoning Valley.

The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center (TBEIC) will introduce Angelo Kafantaris and his company Hyperion Motors during a press conference Thursday morning.

Six months after General Motors ended production of the Chevy Cruze at its plant in Lordstown, TBEIC CEO Rick Stockburger says the city is excited to welcome a new automaker to town.

TBEIC CEO Rick Stockburger speaks on the importance of bringing the company to Mahoning Valley.

“Mahoning Valley is perfectly poised to be a leader in not only building and manufacturing cars but creating those technology jobs that really help communities rise out of economic abandonment.”

Stockburger also says the goal of TBEIC is to help these companies that are harnessing new technology to grow.

“We’re here to help technology companies in the energy field innovate and grow and this is just one more company that’s seeing the value that the city of Warren has to offer, so we’re very excited.”

Hyperion is working to develop a hydrogen powered car that can drive 400 miles and be able to refuel in three minutes.