Husted Weighs In On Budget Discussions

By 43 minutes ago
  • A photo of Lt. Gov. Jon Husted
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio has been operating under a temporary budget for a week and a half. Lawmakers missed the June 30th deadline to pass a new two-year budget because they still disagree on some key sticking points.

Ohio Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted didn’t have to oversee a temporary budget when he was the House Speaker more than ten years ago. Unlike majority Republicans who currently control the House and Senate, the GOP members which controlled the House back then agreed on tax cuts and government funding. When asked what he thinks about the current budget fight, Husted downplays the situation.

“Everybody’s part of success and everybody’s part of failure and so, we all learn from this process. The end product is going to be a good product.”   

Ohio’s temporary budget will expire on July 17.

Tags: 
Jon Husted
Ohio budget
Ohio Senate

