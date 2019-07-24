Human Trafficking Bill Offers More Protection for Victims

By 52 minutes ago
  • photo of human trafficking conference
    A bill that has been introduced in the U.S. Senate offers protections to victims of human trafficking who are led to abuse drugs and commit crimes.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A bill offering more protections for victims of human trafficking has been introduced in the U.S. Senate. The PROTECT Act helps trafficking victims recovering from drug addiction and protects them from being prosecuted for crimes committed while being abused.

Trafficking survivor and founder of Columbus-based SWITCH National Anti-Human Trafficking Network, Dr. Marlene Carson, said traffickers find many ways to keep women in the system.

“I understand far too well and have helped too many victims that are being controlled by substance, that have serious, major addiction problems and don’t have any quality of life because of the trafficker getting them hooked on drugs,” Carson said.

The PROTECT Act was introduced last year. Sen. Sherrod Brown said the bill has widespread support, but many additions have been made since it was first introduced.

Tags: 
human trafficking
Sherrod Brown
SWITCH

Related Content

Group That Fights Human Trafficking Finds Good News in Increased Reports in Ohio

By Jan 27, 2019
photo of Kathie Gray, Heather Scott
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A new report shows that the number of human trafficking victims continues to increase in Ohio. Since 2014, when the state began compiling data, Ohio has moved from fifth-place to fourth in the nation for the number of cases.  California, Texas and Florida make up the top three.

Ohio Leaders Are Helping To Advocate For Human Trafficking Survivors

By Feb 28, 2019
ANDY CHOW

Hundreds of people gathered in Columbus Thursday to discuss the most pressing issues related to human trafficking in Ohio. 

Advocates, law enforcement, attorneys and human trafficking survivors filled the Ohio Statehouse atrium for the 10th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness conference.

State Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) started the event with just a few dozen people. Now more than 400 attend.

Medina Nonprofit Expands to Help Abused Youth, Human Trafficking Victims

By Jul 22, 2019
photo of Rhonda Wurgler, Rob Portman
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Medina County’s only Child Advocacy Center has opened a new facility, and it’s meant to keep children safer and give them better access to services.

The nonprofit’s new facility is almost twice as big as the previous one. It’s one of about 30 in the state to use the child advocacy model, which brings together teams of professionals with legal, medical and social services backgrounds.