Human Trafficking Bill Offers More Protection for Victims

A bill offering more protections for victims of human trafficking has been introduced in the U.S. Senate. The PROTECT Act helps trafficking victims recovering from drug addiction and protects them from being prosecuted for crimes committed while being abused.

Trafficking survivor and founder of Columbus-based SWITCH National Anti-Human Trafficking Network, Dr. Marlene Carson, said traffickers find many ways to keep women in the system.

Drug addictions

“I understand far too well and have helped too many victims that are being controlled by substance, that have serious, major addiction problems and don’t have any quality of life because of the trafficker getting them hooked on drugs,” Carson said.

The PROTECT Act was introduced last year. Sen. Sherrod Brown said the bill has widespread support, but many additions have been made since it was first introduced.