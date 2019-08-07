Hudson Business Leader Says Tariffs 'Hurt the Heartland'

By 5 hours ago
  • A photo of Joann Fabrics in Hudson, Ohio.
    The craft and fabric retailer, Joann Stores, operates 865 stores across 49 states including this one next to its headquarters in Hudson.
    GOOGLE EARTH

The head of Hudson-based Joann Stores joined other business leaders to speak out about the impacts tariffs are having on their companies.

Last week, President Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods. It’s set to take effect September 1.

In a call with reporters Wednesday, Wade Miquelon says the tariffs don’t take into account that many of these businesses have developed their supply chains over years and don’t have alternatives.

“If you have one alternative from one supplier and you don’t like their price, you’re out of business. So, it’s not as if you know we can just basically easily spin the dial and go somewhere else. And I think that’s what’s being missed.”

Last August, Joann Stores urged customers to sign a petition and write to members of Congress and the White House asking for exemptions from tariffs on hundreds of products the company imports. The petition remains active.

Other business leaders on the call included Lance Ruttenberg, CEO of Pittsburgh-based American Textile Company; Joseph Shamie, president of Delta Children in New York; Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun! Toys in Florida; Win Cramer, CEO of JLab Audio in California; and David French of the National Retail Federation.

Tags: 
China tariffs
Ohio and tariffs
Joann Stores
business leaders

Related Content

Tariffs on Mexico Would Cause Severe Disruption in Ohio's Auto Industry

By Jun 5, 2019
assembly line workers at honda plant
STEVE BROWN / WOSU

Ohio’s auto industry could suffer major disruption if President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Mexico take effect.

That's according to Case Western Reserve University economist Susan Helper, who studies the U.S. auto industry.

Senator Portman Expresses Reservations about China Trade Policy

By Nathan Reineck & David Williams May 15, 2019
a photo of Senator Rob Portman
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Senator Rob Portman gave his thoughts Tuesday on the rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Portman said he supports being tough on China, citing reports of intellectual property theft, government subsidies and trade imbalances, but he does have some reservations.

“Where I have concerns is that the escalation of tariffs without an agreement, you know will hurt our economy, and jobs, and wages, and everything else, but I think we need to try to use tariffs just as a tactic to get to an agreement, and not as an endgame.”