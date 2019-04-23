How Much Will Customers Pay for Bill to Bail Out Nuclear Plants?

  • A photo of the Ohio House subcomittee on energy
    House Energy Subcommittee continues to debate a bill that could save two nuclear plants from being shutdown.
Opponents are speaking out against the bill that would prop up two struggling nuclear plants while also tossing out the state’s green energy requirements for utilities. 

The proposed law would create a monthly fee of $2.50 to create clean air credits for carbon-free power generators.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said ratepayers will end up paying less because the bill gets rid of the alternative energy standards which can end up being more than $4 a month.

Ohio Environmental Council’s Trish Demeter said that’s not the whole story because the investment in energy efficiency programs ends up saving more over time.

“For every one dollar that the utilities are investing in energy efficiency, those customers are getting $2.65 back in bill savings each and every month.”

First Energy Solutions said unless the bankrupt company receive financial aid its two nuclear power plants will close by 2021. The bill could give those plants up to about $170 million.

