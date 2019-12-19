Householder Says Ohio Death Penalty May Be Unenforceable

  • a photo of Larry Householder speaking to reporters
    House Speaker Larry Householder said the law has a lack of options to remedy access to lethal injection drugs.
The leader of the Ohio House says lawmakers are in a quandary when it comes to the death penalty.

Ohio’s lethal injection method has been put on hold by courts. And Gov. Mike DeWine delayed all executions in 2019, saying it’s difficult for the state to get the drugs to carry it out. Speaker Larry Householder says there have been discussions, but he doesn’t see the state bringing back another method of execution like hanging, firing squad or the electric chair. 

“Is there an option? We don’t know that there is another option right now. We might have a law in place for a death penalty that we cannot carry out.”

There are currently 140 inmates on death row. Of those, 24 men have been scheduled to die by 2023. 

