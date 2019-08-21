House Speaker Shares Views on Governor's Gun Plan

The speaker of the Ohio House has been quiet on a package of gun regulation proposals from Gov. Mike DeWine. The leader is now speaking out, saying he’s ready to work with the governor, but there are many issues that stand in the way.

DeWine's plan to reduce gun violence, which includes expanded background checks and allowing courts to confiscate guns from potentially dangerous people, has been met with resistance in the Republican-controlled House.

Speaker Larry Householder said his members have many concerns, such as the three-day period between a request to confiscate guns and a court hearing.

"To me, that's giving someone a heads up to do bad things."

Householder said the current procedure through law enforcement investigations ensures due process.

DeWine’s 17 point plan announced a few days after the August 4 mass shooting in Dayton also includes background checks, mental health initiatives and social media monitoring.