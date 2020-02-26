House, Senate Disagreement Leads to Stalemate on EdChoice Vouchers

The House and Senate are locked in a stalemate on how to change the state's private school voucher system. One chamber wants to tweak the school building performance-based program EdChoice, while the other wants to phase it out. Gov. Mike DeWine explained how he plans to address the leaders of both chambers in what could be a high-stakes meeting with the House Speaker and Senate President.

A stalemate over EdChoice.

In the course of a year, House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) have reached an impasse on the gas tax, income tax breaks, nuclear energy bailouts and now, school vouchers.

DeWine was asked how he plans to address a meeting with two leaders who keep hitting a stalemate.

"There's no doubt that Larry Obhof and Larry Householder are very principled people who really care about children so we all start with that in common, we all care about kids," he says.

The House wants income-based vouchers. The Senate wants to keep some form of school performance-based vouchers along with income-based vouchers.

DeWine says parents and schools need a resolution without another delay.

DeWine talks about the importance of coming to an agreement on the EdChoice voucher program, soon.

"We have to be able to tell parents and we have to be able to tell schools what the rules are. We can't delay this any longer."