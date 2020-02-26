House, Senate Disagreement Leads to Stalemate on EdChoice Vouchers

By 52 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine is pushing legislative leaders to find a compromise on school vouchers.
    Gov. Mike DeWine is pushing legislative leaders to find a compromise on school vouchers.
    / THE OHIO CHANNEL

The House and Senate are locked in a stalemate on how to change the state's private school voucher system. One chamber wants to tweak the school building performance-based program EdChoice, while the other wants to phase it out. Gov. Mike DeWine explained how he plans to address the leaders of both chambers in what could be a high-stakes meeting with the House Speaker and Senate President.

In the course of a year, House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) have reached an impasse on the gas tax, income tax breaks, nuclear energy bailouts and now, school vouchers.

DeWine was asked how he plans to address a meeting with two leaders who keep hitting a stalemate.

"There's no doubt that Larry Obhof and Larry Householder are very principled people who really care about children so we all start with that in common, we all care about kids," he says.

The House wants income-based vouchers. The Senate wants to keep some form of school performance-based vouchers along with income-based vouchers.

DeWine says parents and schools need a resolution without another delay.

"We have to be able to tell parents and we have to be able to tell schools what the rules are. We can't delay this any longer."

Tags: 
EdChoice vouchers
private schools
Gov. Mike DeWine
Larry Obhof
House Speaker Larry Householder

Related Content

School Officials Support House-Approved Change to Voucher Program

By Feb 11, 2020
a photo of school officials
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio school officials say they’re backing a plan that would phase-out the private school voucher program known as EdChoice. The House-passed legislation would instead grant vouchers based on a family's income. The school groups say basing vouchers off of academic performance leaves public schools with less funding. 

More than 1,200 public school buildings are set to be designated as "failing" making students in those districts eligible for EdChoice vouchers. That's more than twice as many as last year.

Morning Headlines: Oberlin College Community Protests Job Cuts; Lordstown Approves GM Tax Break

By & Feb 20, 2020
Historic Oberlin College Building
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 20: