Hospitals, First Responders Ask For Donations of Personal Protective Equipment

The Summit County Emergency Management Agency and its counterparts in all Ohio counties are asking for donations.

They need personal protective medical equipment to help hospitals and first responders treat cases of COVID-19.

County emergency management agencies across Ohio are asking for donations of personal protective equipment, gloves, masks, swabs, gowns and goggles, so first responders and hospitals can treat COVID-19 cases.

Summit County’s Emergency Management Senior Administrator Thomas Smoot says it is unclear when new supplies will be available.

“We’re not sure where our next order is going to come from,” he said. “There are worldwide shortages because of this outbreak and how it started. So [the supplies] started to get kind of scarce, so we’re down to maybe 60-70 days before the next order is going to be filled. It’s going to be allocations based now.”

Governor Mike DeWine recently directed medical offices, health clinics and other health providers to

suspend all nonessential procedures. That made gloves, gowns, swabs, goggles and masks more available to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Acceptable masks are used in other industries by construction, chemical and painting companies. Smoot says three types of masks are acceptable.

Portage County EMA

Physicians, dentists, veterinarians, construction companies and other businesses in Portage County, can donate these items only:

NIOSH-approved N95 and higher-grade masks

Blue nitrile or exam gloves (no latex)

Surgical masks

Face shields

Medical grade splash protection gowns

Isolation gowns or aprons

Sterile swabs

No-touch thermometers

Size C batteries

Smoot said health organizations across Ohio should reach out to their county’s emergency management agency to donate the protective equipment.

“This is throughout the state,” Smoot said. “EMAs have been designated to receive any additional extra personal protective equipment and coordinate that to their first responders and hospital. I would reach out to your local EMA and find out how you can assist or see what resources you can provide.”

To schedule a drop off call first to schedule:330-926-5795 in Summit County and 330-926-5795 in Portage County.