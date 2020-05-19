Hospital to Open Downtown Akron Testing Site for COVID-19

The Cleveland Clinic Akron General will open a new downtown coronavirus testing site next month.

The facility at 676 South Broadway St. in Akron will provide walk-in testing for people who are sick with high risk complications and those with severe symptoms as well as first responders. They have to have a doctor's order.

Dr. Brian Harte, President of Akron General, said the centrally located testing site will help fill a divide in access to healthcare for much of Akron, including the African-American community.

"We certainly know in Akron, as in other cities, healthcare disparities and inequities are prevalent. Coronavirus has made these disparities even more evident," he said.

According to Summit County Public Health, African-Americans represent 36% of the county’s coronavirus cases, but just 15% of the total population.

Harte said the testing site will also give people access to support services from United Way of Summit County.

"People are made really sick by this and that brings up whole issues of food insecurity, transportation, housing, childcare, and all kinds of things and resources that folks may need access to if they’re sick. But in addition even if they’re not (sick)."

The downtown facility will open in mid-June. The Cleveland Clinic has other testing sites in Green and Cleveland.