Horses with Electronic Chips Will be Allowed to Race Under Governor's Executive Order

Ohio racehorses have traditionally been identified by a lip tattoo or a brand. But many horse owners have opted to use electronic chips instead. But those chips are not officially recognized under the state’s racing rules.

Electronic chips will be officially recognized to identify race horses

The Ohio Racing Commission updated its rules to include electronic chips to identify race horses. In the meantime, Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order. His spokesman Dan Tierney said it’s good for 120 days.

“Essentially it will allow a horse that is chipped but not tattooed or branded to be eligible while the administrative code is eventually updated.”

Tierney adds this executive order is proactive to make sure it isn’t an issue while the racing rules are being updated.