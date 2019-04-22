As Honda Plant Slows Production, Lt. Gov. Says Industry Is 'Unpredictable'

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted says recent news about auto production at Ohio plants highlights the unpredictable nature of the automotive industry.

Last week, the Honda plant in Marysville, which makes 55,000 cars a year--mostly Honda Accords, announced it will suspend its second shift.

While Accord sales ticked upward slightly to start this year, sales of the car dropped 10% in 2018.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said this move reflects the current trends of the car industry.

“Right now due to the low price of gas, you’re seeing a lot more trucks being purchased and fewer high-mileage, smaller vehicles. That’s just the nature of what’s happening," he said.

Husted notes that this is a trend that could completely flip in the next few years.

Trucks and SUVs made up 70% of new vehicle sales last year.

Honda’s announcement comes on the heels of General Motors ending production of the Chevy Cruze at its plant in Lordstown.