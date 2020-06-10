Historic Predecessor to Brecksville Dam Revealed as Removal Continues

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Pinery Dam
    The Pinery Dam was built in 1827 but has been submerged since the Brecksville Dam was built in 1952.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Brecksville Dam removal project hit a milestone this week, as waters receded enough to reveal the historic Pinery Dam that’s been submerged since the 1950s.

The older, wooden dam is nearly 200 years old and was intended to divert water from the Cuyahoga River to the Erie Canal just to the east. It’s currently being studied by Cuyahoga Valley National Park historians.

Dianne Sumego with Friends of the Crooked River says the area already looks vastly different with only the Pinery Dam in place.

“It’s supposed to be a trapezoid in shape. Parts of it are missing. There’s a 20-foot section in the middle and then a fish pathway. You can see where the water is shallower. We’re already starting to see continual movement [and] improvement of the water quality that’s going to bring all the fish back that weren’t here previously.”

The removal of the dams could be done by the end of this summer. Sumego cautions kayakers to stay out of the area.

About 40 feet of concrete remains from the Brecksville Dam. Crews expect demolition of that portion to be completed by next week.

Brecksville dam
CVNP
Pinery Dam

Brecksville Dam Removal Underway in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

By May 21, 2020
photo of Brecksville Dam
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

It was the beginning of the end of the Brecksville Dam today. Crews started the process of deconstructing the dam. That began with notching a hole for sediment to flow through the concrete structure.

X-Tinguish Torch Fest Passes Breckvsville Dam in the CVNP On Its Way to Cleveland

By Jun 21, 2019
photo of Meg Plona, Gary Whidden
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the final Cuyahoga River fire came to the Brecksville Dam Friday as part of the X-tinguish Torch Fest.

“We have gathered to celebrate the river, and the river is rising to celebrate the occasion, right?” Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Craig Kenkel asked.

The Cuyahoga River's Most Dangerous Dam Will Soon be Coming Down

By May 28, 2019
A photo of Brecksville Dam
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Editor's Note: This story was originally published on May 2, 2019.

One of the last remaining dams on the Cuyahoga River will soon be coming down.

The Brecksville dam was built in 1952 to divert water to operations of what is now Charter Steel in Cleveland.

Elaine Marsh, president of the Friends of the Crooked River, announced this week that Kokosing Industrial has been hired to remove the dam.