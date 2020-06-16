Help Wanted - Elections Officials Need Poll Workers Now For November Election

Voter turnout in Ohio has been around 70 percent in presidential election years, and elections officials think turnout will be high this year as well. But with lingering concerns related to the pandemic, they say it’s going to be important to get as many Ohioans as possible to vote early this November.



The state has approved spending $1.5 million in federal funds to send absentee ballot applications to nearly 8 million registered voters. And elections officials say it’s imperative that as many Ohioans as possible vote early, either by mail or during in-person early voting days. That, they say, will alleviate lines on Election Day.

Election leaders are gearing up now to find poll workers. Sherry Poland, director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections, says it is important for poll workers, especially those who are high-risk for COVID-19, to get in contact with local boards now to talk about their plans for this November.

“We understand if we have to sit this one out but we need to know that now," Poland says.

Elections officials say getting the 35,000 poll workers they need will be a challenge so they will be asking students, community groups and veterans organizations to help.

