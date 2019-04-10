'Heartbeat Bill' Passes Ohio House and Senate

The Ohio House has voted 56-40 to pass the abortion legislation, formerly known as the heartbeat bill. The Senate followed suit, passing it 18 to 13. 

Opponents of the bill, which bans abortions around six weeks, gathered outside the House Chambers as the debate was happening.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he will sign it. It’s also almost certain the soon to be new law will go to court, something its backers, like Republican State Representative Ron Hood (R-Ashville) welcome.

"Will there be a lawsuit? Yeah, we are counting on it. We’re counting on it. We’re excited about it," he said.

Similar bills have passed in several other states but courts have stopped the bans from taking effect.

