"Heartbeat Bill" Opponents Concerned About Changes

An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill Tuesday that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation are concerned about changes in what legislators have been referring to as the "Heartbeat Bill."

Lawmakers consider changes to bill restricting abortions

The bill was renamed the “Human Rights Protection Act" by the Senate. And NARAL Pro Choice Ohio’s Jaime Miracle said doctors, nurses and others are upset about recent changes to it.

“It requires invasive medical procedures," she said. "It imposes a $10,000 fine on medical professionals.”

Miracle said the bill is being rushed and people who have important points to make are not being heard. If this bill passes in this form, the Senate will have to approve the changes.

Previous versions of this bill passed and were vetoed twice by former Gov. John Kasich. But Gov. Mike DeWine says he will sign it.

