Health Care Finance Expert Says Buyer Beware of Short-Term Health Insurance

By 10 hours ago
  • A stock photo of stethoscope and chart.
    Short term health insurance plans are not regulated.
    / PIXABAY

A health finance expert warns Ohio consumers about a new healthcare product hitting the market.

AARP is testing out new short-term care insurance option. Ohio is among 17 states where it is available to buy.

The short-term plan targets individuals over 50 who want insurance that matches their budget and coverage in case of emergencies. It covers things like well-care coordination and household assistance like yard work.

But Case Western Reserve Health Finance Professor J.B. Silvers says short-term insurance plans make it harder for Americans to know what they are buying because the plans are exempted from regulations under the Affordable Care Act.

“Consumers are going to be put in a more difficult situation where they have to be very careful about what they’re buying. That creates difficulty in particularly when you are dealing with the very old folks that may or may not be very good at doing that,” Silvers said.

AARP plans to expand the plan, making it available in more states later this year.

