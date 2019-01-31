Head of Ohio Municipal League Says Business Gateway Causing Cash Flow Issues For Communities

A controversial online system for collecting business tax payments is causing problems for some communities – and the issue has resulted in a lawsuit that could be headed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Issues for Ohio communities and business taxes

The Ohio Business Gateway online portal added a section last year which was supposed to allow businesses to file net profit tax payments more efficiently -- especially when filing with multiple cities. But Kent Scarrett, executive director of the Ohio Municipal League, says only 13 percent of Ohio businesses have to file in four or more communities.

He also says the software was not tested thoroughly, and glitches have resulted in payments showing up late, or for the wrong amount.

“It’s has meant that there’s been a significant amount of cash flow interruption and problems. Our reports don’t balance.”

A Franklin County court of appeals decision this week said a law allowing the state to collect the taxes is legal. But Scarrett says the law violates home-rule. The suit was filed by 150 communities -- all of which are municipal league members – and Scarrett believes they will appeal.