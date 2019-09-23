Halloween Weddings Are No Trick, All Treat at Akron Civic Theatre

Halloween is not typically the first holiday you think of when it comes to love. However, Akron Municipal Court will once again be offering couples the opportunity to tie the knot on the spookiest of days. The court is offering to officiate weddings at the Akron Civic Theatre on October 31st.

Akron Municipal Court Judge Ron Cable talks about weddings held on Halloween at the Akron Civic Theatre.

This is the fourth year the court has offered the special Halloween ceremonies. Judge Ron Cable will preside.

"Well, last year we had 16 couples," Cable said. "It might seem to be a little bit different but we do have a pretty substantial interest in the Halloween weddings. People have a great time. They dress up in their costumes."

Akron Municipal Court performs weddings throughout the year, but judges take turns doing holiday weddings. Judge Cable has done Valentine’s Day weddings in the past, but this will be his first time officiating on Halloween.

Appointments for weddings are on a first come, first served basis. The paperwork including the marriage license must be taken care of ahead of time.