Gun Sales Surge Across Northeast Ohio Amid Coronavirus Concerns

By 51 minutes ago
  • gun and bullets
    Local gun stores report sales have been brisk.
    KIATTIPONG / SHUTTERSTOCK

There have been reports of bare store shelves across the region as people buy supplies for social distancing amid the spread of COVID-19. Local gun shops are no exception. Firearms and ammunition stores across Northeast Ohio are reporting a spike in sales.

Gary Janson of Janson Brother's Firearms in Mantua said he's seen a 10-fold increase in gun sales since last Thursday.

"The masses, the panic buying, all they're doing is driving the demand up more, and I don't feel that it's all that necessary."

He called the surge "a perfect storm," a mix of an election year, tax refund season, and the spread of coronavirus. 

Janson said with the closing of many businesses and restaurants, he thinks concerned Ohioans are rushing to gun stores to make purchases.

He said, like the surge in people hoarding toilet paper, there's no need to rush to buy guns and ammo.

Tags: 
Guns
coronavirus
COVID-19
Gary Janson
Mantua

Related Content

Testing Remains a Bottleneck in Ohio's Response to COVID-19

By & Mar 12, 2020
a photo of a test kit
CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to grow in Ohio and the state health director said Thursday it is likely more than 100,000 people in the state are carrying the virus. 

Listeners Ask About Coronavirus Testing, Hoarding Toilet Paper and President Trump's Response

By & Mar 16, 2020
photo of Robert Wyllie, Robyn Strosaker
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The news of how the coronavirus is affecting Northeast Ohio is changing daily. One week ago, only a few dozen tests had been conducted in the state. And schools, bars, restaurants and sporting events were all operating as usual. As of this past weekend, all of that has changed. 