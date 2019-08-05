Gun Safety Group Will Petition Ohio Legislature to Close Gun Buying Loopholes

By Aug 5, 2019
  • photo of guns
    Ohioans for Gun Safety is trying to make background checks mandatory for nearly all gun purchases, including those at gun shows.
    KEITH HOMAN / SHUTTERSTOCK

In the wake of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohioans for Gun Safety says now is the time for state lawmakers to pass tougher gun regulations. The group says they have the blueprint for one critical issue.

Ohioans for Gun Safety is collecting signatures to petition the Ohio Legislature to expand and strengthen background checks on gun sales, this includes closing the loopholes on online and gun show sales.

The group's Dennis Willard said lawmakers can take their petition language and pass something immediately. He adds that he's appalled by pro-gun advocates who say it's too soon to be talking about gun control following the mass shooting in Dayton.

"It's actually too late for the people who lost their lives in Dayton. It's too late for so many people in the country who have lost their lives to gun violence. And it's too late for their families and their survivors so what we need to do is take action right now," Willard said.

If the legislature doesn't act, the group would try to put the measure on the ballot as early as next fall.

Pro-gun rights groups have said the majority of firearms involved in gun crimes do not come from online or gun show sales.

Tags: 
Ohioans for Gun Safety
Dennis Willard
Dayton mass shooting
Ohio legislature

Related Content

Group Launches Gun Safety Campaign

By Jun 10, 2019
a photo of handguns and loose ammunition
KLATTIPONG / SHUTTERSTOCK

A group is kicking off a campaign for expanded background checks for gun sales, which could end up on next year’s ballot. Ohioans for Gun Safety said closing the so-called “Gun Show Loophole” will help keep firearms away from people who are not legally allowed to have them.

The proposed law would require the sale and transfer of a gun to be conducted by a federally-licensed firearms dealer. And that exchange would be conditioned on the person receiving a background check.