Gun Safety Group Sees Support Increase Following Mass Shootings

The group pushing for expanded background checks on gun sales said the tragic mass shooting in Dayton has galvanized the state. Petitioners say it's time for Ohio lawmakers to take this issue of closing the so-called "Gun Show Loophole" seriously.

Petitioners say Ohioans want change.

Dennis Willard with the group Ohioans for Gun Safety said they're seeing an increase in donations, volunteers, and signatures.

With Gov. Mike DeWine also calling for background checks, Willard said it's time for the Ohio House and Senate to listen to what Ohioans want.

"But unfortunately sometimes they're tone deaf to their own constituents," Willard said. "If they are we're going to collect signatures and go directly to the voters."

Their measure would include exceptions, such as gifting a gun to a family member. They could take it to the ballot as early as next November if lawmakers don't act.

But legislative leaders said they want to make sure they take their time to pass a bill that works, without stepping on Second Amendment rights.