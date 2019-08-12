Gun Rights Group Video Raises Concerns

  • screenshot of Chris Dorr from the OGO video
    In this video posted on Ohio Gun Owners Facebook page, Chris Dorr made threatening comments about supporters of gun control legislation introduced after the mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead.
The Ohio Highway Patrol is reviewing comments made by a leader of a pro-gun rights group following the unveiling of a package of gun control proposals by Gov. Mike DeWine.

In the 80 minute video posted on the Ohio Gun Owners Facebook page, Chris Dorr said the group won’t compromise on the 17 point plan DeWine outlined, which includes background checks, a version of a red flag gun seizure law and social media monitoring. And he warned of what he called "political bodies" all over the ground.

"At some point, when you come across the target field we gun owners will pull the trigger and leave the corpse for the buzzards. That’s our version of negotiation with these people," Dorr said.

Dorr also slammed the pro-gun Buckeye Firearms Association, calling the group the enemy for working with the DeWine administration on the package.

Ohio Senate Democrats Introduce a "Red flag" Gun Control Bill

Advocates for this gun bill
A so-called “red flag” bill introduced in the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate would allow guns to be confiscated from people thought to be safety risks to themselves and others. Within two weeks of that seizure, a court would have to decide whether the person could get his or her gun back. 

Gun Groups Split on DeWine Proposals

photo of Jim Irvine and Larry Moore
Some of Gov. Mike DeWine's proposals to address gun violence could be exposing a growing divide among Ohio gun groups. Among the proposals are expanding background checks and confiscating weapons by court order.

Jim Irvine with the Buckeye Firearms Association said they're not officially endorsing DeWine's plan but said they're working with the administration to avoid bans and ensure due process for confiscations.