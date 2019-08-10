Gun Regulation Groups React to Gov. Mike DeWine's Plan

Gun regulation advocates say they're ready to start working with Gov. Mike DeWine and other lawmakers to pass what they call "common sense" measures.

Activists react to "red flag" laws

Gun control advocates see DeWine's proposals for a version of the "Red Flag Law" and expanded background checks as a good first step towards reducing gun violence.

And Kristine Woodworth with Moms Demand Action had a message for Ohio lawmakers who don't come to the table.

"We will be working against them, we will be working to vote them out, and we will put people in place who will do the will of the voters."

Woodworth said they are waiting to see more details on DeWine's proposals. Gun rights groups remain divided over the issue.

