Gun Groups Split on DeWine Proposals

By 5 hours ago
  • photo of Jim Irvine and Larry Moore
    Jim Irvine and Larry Moore of the Buckeye Firearms Association.
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some of Gov. Mike DeWine's proposals to address gun violence could be exposing a growing divide among Ohio gun groups. Among the proposals are expanding background checks and confiscating weapons by court order.

Jim Irvine with the Buckeye Firearms Association said they're not officially endorsing DeWine's plan but said they're working with the administration to avoid bans and ensure due process for confiscations.

"Nobody likes what happened. Nobody likes the violence in our inner cities. What can we do about it, respecting the rights of the citizens, and make it work?" 

Chris Dorr is with the group Ohio Gun Owners, which more staunchly opposes the gun control measures. He said DeWine's proposals bring the state closer to bans on assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines. "They wanna lay this foundation so the next time a shooting happens they can come back in and get the whole enchilada," Dorr said. 

Dorr said DeWine's office did not reach out to his group to talk about the plan.

Tags: 
Mike DeWine
chris dorr
Ohio Gun Owners
Jim Irvine
Buckeye Firearms Association

