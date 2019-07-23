Gun Control Advocates Are Closer to Getting Expanded Background Checks Issue on Ohio Ballot

By 54 minutes ago
  • photo of council
    Ohio Ballot Board meets to discuss petition language that expands background checks for gun sales.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gun safety advocates are one step closer to expanding background checks for gun sales and closing the so-called “Gun Show Loophole.” The petition gained approval from a state panel and opened the door to collect signatures. The issue is still a long way from reaching the ballot.

The group Ohioans for Gun Safety is now collecting signatures for its proposed law to expand background checks on the purchase and transfer of firearms. 

Secretary of State Frank LaRose leads the Ohio Ballot Board, which approved the issue as following the single-subject rule. But this is an initiated statute, which means once the signatures are collected the language will be sent to Ohio lawmakers.

“The legislature can then take that opportunity, if they wish to. Otherwise, then the petitioners can continue gathering signatures to put it on the ballot for Ohioans to decide,” LaRose said.

Ohioans for Gun Safety said it will take the issue to the ballot as early as 2020, if lawmakers don’t pass strong enough gun safety measures.

Tags: 
gun control
Ohioans for Gun Safety
Ohio Secretary of State
Frank LaRose

Related Content

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Certifies Gun Control Petition

By Jul 19, 2019
photo of guns
KLATTIPONG / SHUTTERSTOCK

It looks like Ohio voters might get to vote on a proposed law that would expand background checks for firearm sales after all. A previous version of a petition that would start the process of putting it on the ballot to begin had been rejected last month.

Ohio Gun Safety Group Refiles Petition Language

By Jul 9, 2019
a photo of guns
KLATTIPONG / SHUTTERSTOCK

A gun safety group resubmitted a proposal that could potentially end up on the ballot next year. The group wrote new language for its proposal to expand background checks on people who buy guns at gun shows and online.

The petition calls for Ohio lawmakers to require federally-licensed firearms dealers to conduct nearly all gun sales and transfers expanding background checks and closing the so-called “Gun Show Loophole.”

Gun Sale Background Check Proposal Could Go Before Voters

By Jun 15, 2019
Ohio gun laws
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Gun rights advocates say a proposal to require nearly all gun sales and transfers to go through federally licensed dealers and to require buyers to undergo background checks won’t have much of an effect on crime.

Dean Rieck with the Buckeye Firearms Association said what backers call the gun show loophole is largely a myth. He said dealers at gun shows face prosecution if they don’t do background checks. And he cites a study showing 1 percent of guns used in crimes came from gun shows or personal transfers.

Opponents of Ohio Gun Bill Speak Out

By May 22, 2019
Photo of Rep. Adam Miller at a podium
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio State Highway Patrol show 430 more people died from gun-related deaths in 2017 than in car accidents. Many majority Republicans back a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a license. But minority Democrats want what they call “common sense gun legislation” instead. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Legislator Proposes Bill to Protect Kids from Guns

By Jo Ingles May 10, 2019
a photo of demonstrators
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say more needs to be done to keep guns out of the hands of children.

Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) is sponsoring a bill that is on the books in 23 other states.

“The purpose of this bill is to keep kids safe and make sure that if there are firearms in a home, on a property that they are locked up and stored appropriately so kids don’t have ready access to them,” Kelly said. 