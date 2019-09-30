Groups Seek to Re-Register Deleted Voters Before Oct. 7 Deadline

By 1 minute ago
  • Voting Machines
    The state is working to re-register people after many voters registrations were accidentally removed.
    Dan Konik

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says 182,858 voter registrations were removed from rolls starting on Sept 6.

He says about 14,000 voters re-activated their status prior to the removal process.

Now community groups that helped to find those voters are working to reach out to more in the next few days.

About 20 different groups worked with the Secretary of State’s office to find inactive voters whose registrations were on the list for removal. Mike Brickner with All Voting is Local says 100,000 were contacted via text message.

“We are going to start to go through who is now still on that removal list and see who is removed to see how effective that campaign was,” Brickner said.

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters says her group is also reaching out to removed voters but it's running out of time. “A week is just not a lot of time for any of our organizations to do outreach,” Miller said.

The deadline to register to vote is October 7.

Tags: 
voter registration
League of Women Voters
All Voting is Local

Related Content

Secretary of State May Review Previous Lists of Purged Voters

By 20 hours ago
photo of Frank LaRose
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s Secretary of State says he’ll release the list of registrations removed from voting rolls this month to voter groups, so they can contact deleted voters by the October 7 registration deadline. 

Voting rights groups have been asking Frank LaRose to review past lists of removed voters to see if some were taken off the rolls by mistake. He says he’s focused on this most recent list now, but he’s not ruling out looking back at previous lists later.

League of Women Voters Opposes Looming Deadline for Removal of Inactive Ohio Voters

By & Aug 29, 2019
photo of voting booth
ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

There’s a big push underway by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to make sure that voter rolls are accurate and inactive voters are removed. September 6th  is the deadline for some 235,000 inactive voters to get in touch with the state. Jen Miller, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio  discussed her group’s concerns with what’s going on.