Group's Effort to Expand Voter Rights Takes a Step Forward

By 4 minutes ago
    The Secure and Fair Elections Amendment seeks to guarantee 28 days of early voting and make voter registration automatic, among other things.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The coalition pushing constitutional protections for voter rights is one step closer to circulating their petition for signatures. They're pitching the potential ballot measure as something that can have widespread support. 

The attorney general has okayed petition language for the potential ballot measure. It would create automatic voter registration, guarantee 28 days of early voting, and allow same day registration and voting. 

ACLU of Ohio's Bennett Guess says this proposal has had bipartisan support in other states because it adds protections and encourages voter participation.

"And surely we can all agree that that's an important step that we can take as Ohioans," Guess said.  

So far there's no organized opposition against the measure.

If the Ohio Ballot Board approves it, the group can officially begin collecting signatures.

voter registration
Early voting
automatic voter registration

Advocates Want to Put Voting Rights Measure Before Voters

By Jan 22, 2020
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group has filed a petition with state officials to propose a voting related constitutional amendment on this presidential election year ballot.

The ACLU of Ohio is among the groups leading the charge for the constitutional amendment.

The proposal to expand voting rights seeks to automatically register citizens to vote through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), unless they want to opt out. It would allow voters to register and cast ballots at polling locations during early voting and on Election Day.

Ohio Can Learn from Other States When Implementing Automatic Voter Registration

By Nick Evans May 7, 2019
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Ohio’s new secretary of state wants to make registering to vote automatic.  

Republican Frank LaRose’s plan would automatically register voters and update their registrations every time they interact with state government.  Eight states already have similar systems.  