Group's Effort to Expand Voter Rights Takes a Step Forward

The coalition pushing constitutional protections for voter rights is one step closer to circulating their petition for signatures. They're pitching the potential ballot measure as something that can have widespread support.

The proposal would allow you to register and vote on the same day.

The attorney general has okayed petition language for the potential ballot measure. It would create automatic voter registration, guarantee 28 days of early voting, and allow same day registration and voting.

ACLU of Ohio's Bennett Guess says this proposal has had bipartisan support in other states because it adds protections and encourages voter participation.

"And surely we can all agree that that's an important step that we can take as Ohioans," Guess said.

So far there's no organized opposition against the measure.

If the Ohio Ballot Board approves it, the group can officially begin collecting signatures.