Group Wants Ohio Campgrounds Reopened For Everyone Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

By 2 hours ago
  • map of Ohio campgrounds
    The Ohio Campground Owners Association represents close to 150 privately owned campgrounds. Many campers in Northeast Ohio are reportedly going over the border to Pennsylvania while Ohio's grounds remain closed to short term campers.
    OHIO CAMPGROUND OWNERS ASSOCIATION

Ohio campgrounds are once again open for seasonal, long-term campers. But a group representing campground owners wants the state to reopen for everyone and soon.

The Ohio Campground Owners Association, representing about 145 privately owned campgrounds, is asking the state to allow transient, short-term campers to return, hopefully by this Friday. The group’s president, Jeff Hoffman, says it’s the ideal setting for social distancing. But they’re still negotiating with state officials on protocols for keeping people safe, like how often public restrooms are cleaned.

“If we’re cleaning every two hours, we have to keep staff on-property the whole time we’re open. It would be more costly but we’re willing to do it.”

Mistina Koppes runs Maple Lakes Campground in Seville. She says right now, her seasonal customers – the ones who stay long-term in their own RVs or trailers -- are already following social distancing.

“They are the ones who have been like, ‘Please, let us come camp. We want to get out of the city. We feel safer at the campground than we do at our houses.’ They’re wearing masks when they come up to the office. They’re all using their own restrooms because our restrooms are closed right now.”

Hoffman adds that the state’s private campgrounds need to reopen soon to have time to train staff before the holiday weekend. And he’s hearing anecdotally that campers are going over the border to Pennsylvania – where campgrounds are already open – taking dollars out of the state, and possibly increasing their risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Tags: 
Ohio Campground Owners Association
coronavirus
camping
COVID-19

Related Content

ODOT Bracing For Big Hit From Drop In Gas Tax Revenues

By 4 hours ago

The slowdown of the economy because of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on traffic and transit. And even though the state’s gas tax that funds road construction went up by 10.5 cents a gallon last July, the Ohio Department of Transportation is bracing for a big hit. 

Retail Shoppers Return On First Day Stores Are Reopened For Business

By 5 hours ago

Many of Ohio’s retail stores that had been closed for the past few weeks opened today. There was a light yet steady stream of shoppers inside a Columbus area book store.

Ohio's Libraries Reopening But Not All At The Same Time

By 4 hours ago

Some libraries throughout Ohio are announcing they will be reopening soon. But it might take a little longer for others to reopen their doors.

Child Care Operators Say Ohio Needs To Reopen Centers Now

By 5 hours ago

As retail stores throughout Ohio reopen after closing under state order for the coronavirus pandemic, some employees are scrambling to find a way to work without having reliable child care available. 