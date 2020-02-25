Group Wants New Term Limits for State Legislators

Ohio voters might get to decide whether to amend the state constitution to set new term limits for state lawmakers.

Attorney Don McTigue interview on term limit constitutional amendment

The proposed amendment would limit lawmakers to serving 16 years total in the Ohio House or Senate. Now lawmakers are limited to eight-year terms. Attorney Don McTigue, who's leading the effort, says they can jump back and forth between the chambers to stay in the legislature much longer.

"I don’t think it was anticipated that we would have the constant shuffling back and forth and so this is a serious effort to put before the voters the option of closing that loophole," McTigue said.

Supporters of term limits say voters have the option of removing lawmakers in elections. But critics say they give lobbyists too much influence.