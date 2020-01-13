Group Rallies Against Bill Limiting Protest Activity at Pipelines, Other Critical Infrastructure

An advocacy group is opposing a bill that would restrict protests at sites that are considered "critical infrastructure facilities."

Organize Ohio hosted a meeting in Cleveland Monday to discuss opposition to Senate Bill 33.

It has been approved in the Ohio Senate, and is under consideration in the Ohio House. The measure would criminalize protests occurring at places such as pipelines or utility poles.

Jacie Jones of Organize Ohio believes the bill would continue the "chilling effect" happening in other states where similar bills have passed.

"When they hear about this bill and the effects, they become scared to go out and protest different environmental issues or concerns because they don’t want to be charged with felonies and subjected to the fines and prison sentences that would entail."

Jones says legislation like this grew out of demonstrations, such as Standing Rock in North Dakota.

Backers of the bill say it aims to protect the facilities from serious harm.