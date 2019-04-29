Great Streets Akron Enhances Historic Rialto Theatre

By 5 minutes ago
  • The Great Streets Akron facade program paid for improvements to the historic Rialto Theatre in Kenmore.
    The Great Streets Akron facade program paid for improvements to the historic Rialto Theatre in Kenmore.
    JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Businesses in older buildings can sometimes look uninviting to customers. The city of Akron is working to change that by giving grants to spruce up buildings in its small business districts. 

Great Streets Akron, launched last year, aims to help bring vibrancy back to 10 Akron neighborhoods through grants, loans and street enhancements.

On Kenmore Boulevard, the Rialto Theatre is a popular live music venue and recording studio.

Owners Nate and Seth Vaill used a $25,000 facade grant to make structural improvements to the historic building, as well as other upgrades.

Nate says the work gave the theatre a whole new vibe.

“We did all new glass for the front of the building,” he said. “I think that’s part of the Great Streets mission is to open up these businesses, and not make them look closed down. We put new glass windows, new glass doors, a new entranceway. It’s a lot more open and welcoming. And then the ticket booth as well, which is kind of an historical landmark for the building.”

The city has earmarked $600,000 for this year’s façade grants. Businesses can apply online before June 3. Great Streets offers other initiatives as well.  To learn more about the program, visit Akron’s Great Streets website.

Tags: 
Kenmore Boulevard
Rialto Theater
Great Streets Akron
City of Akron

Related Content

Akron's Kenmore Boulevard Poised to Make National Register of Historic Places

By Mar 25, 2019
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Kenmore leaders hope the state’s recent approval to designate the heart of Kenmore Boulevard a National Historic District will be the key to attracting the development they’ve been seeking.

Once one of Akron’s busiest commercial districts, Kenmore Boulevard now has many empty storefronts.

Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance Director Tina Boyes says to reenergize Kenmore, the boulevard needs places people can gather -- like a coffee shop, a restaurant or a brewery.

Kenmore Unveils Next Steps In Its Revitalization Plan

By Sep 24, 2018
photo of Greg Milo, Marissa Little, Tina Boyes
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood hosted “Boulevard, Bikes + Brews” over the weekend, an event designed to showcase the area’s revitalization, as well as what’s in store for the future.

Shuffle: Musicians Lead Akron's Kenmore Neighborhood Revival

By Mar 29, 2018
Amanda Rabinowitz

Editor’s note: This story originally incorrectly stated that Marc Lee Shannon is the former guitarist for Michael Stanley. Shannon is still with the band  

A few city blocks in east Akron are coming back to life with the help of musicians. For this week’s Shuffle, WKSU’s Amanda Rabinowitz walked Kenmore Boulevard to hear how the community is rebuilding a music district.  

2019 Resurfacing Program Brings Hope for a Smoother Ride in Akron

By Mar 1, 2019
CITY OF AKRON

Akron officials say revenue from the city’s Issue 4 income tax will help pay for new asphalt on about 54 miles of city roadways this year.

The income tax increase, approved by voters in 2017, raises about $16 million per year for the city to divide equally between the police department, the fire department and road resurfacing and repair.

Akron plans to spend a total of $7 million in its 2019 resurfacing program, which includes $4.15 million from Issue 4. That money enables the city to resurface 37 more miles of roadway than would have been possible.