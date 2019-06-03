Great Lakes Science Center Hosts Students For My Brother's Keeper Youth Day

The Great Lakes Science Center hosted dozens of students from Northeast Ohio on Saturday for “My Brother’s Keeper Youth Day.” It’s part of a national initiative to address opportunity gaps facing young men of color.

My Brother's Keeper Youth Day at science center

My Brother’s Keeper was launched by President Obama in 2014. The students at the science center on Saturday began their day asking questions of a panel of engineers from NASA Glenn Research Center.

JonDarr Bradshaw, a STEM educator at the science center, says he hopes more students realize how many different technological innovations are happening in Northeast Ohio.

“If you’re a young person that’s out there – we need you. We’re looking for that next generation of doctors, engineers, astronauts, medical specialists – you name it. But it starts now.”

The students also explored exhibits and the museum’s NASA Visitor’s Center, which includes the actual Apollo Command Module used for Skylab 3 in 1973.